KCC Faces Questions Over Progress On Swimming Pool For Maynooth.

Kildare County Council is being asked to detail what progress has been made in relation to the delivery of a swimming pool in Maynooth.

In January 2016, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport sought expressions of interest from local authorities in a limited round of swimming pool allocations for the construction of new swimming pools and/or the refurbishment of existing pools.

While Kildare County Council submitted an expression of interest for a pool in Maynooth, because the Council did not have chargeable title to the proposed facility, that expression of interest was invalid.

Ahead of the next meeting of the Maynooth MD, Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan has asked the council to outline its progress on the matter to councillors.

The meeting takes place next Friday.