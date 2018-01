Efforts are underway to progress the second Liffey Bridge for Celbridge.

Kildare County Council is due to appoint a consultant to carry out a capital appraisal assessment for the construction of the bridge shortly.

According to Kildare FF TD Frank O'Rourke, their report is due to be completed by the end of Q1 2018.

Delivery of the project is costed at around €30 million.

Deputy O'Rourke says it's now important that people focus on ensuring the infrastructure is delivered: