Sinn Féin MP Apologises After Posting Picture Of Himself With Kingsmill Bread On Head On Anniversary Of Kingsmill Massacre.

: 01/06/2018 - 16:11
Author: Mary Corcoran
A Sinn Féin MP has apologised after posting a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the notorious Kingsmill massacre.

Barry McElduff MP shared the video online and has since deleted it saying that he didn't realise the connection.

The massacre of 1976 saw a van carrying a group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers.

The protestant workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire.

Ten men were killed.

