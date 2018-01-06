Work Underway To Provide Dedicated Pedestrian Crossing On Liffey Bridge In Celbridge.

Work is underway to provide a dedicated crossing on the Liffey Bridge in Celbridge for vulnerable road users.

Concerns have been voiced about safety of pedestrians crossing the busy route .

The National Transport Authority has appointed a consultant to examine the best possible option for getting pedestrians across the bridge.

Kildare FF TD Frank O'Rourke says the report is due to be finalised in March or April and the NTA will then give the report to KCC:

Deputy O'Rourke has stressed that while it is important this dedicated crossing is put in place, efforts must continue to secure funding for a second Liffey Bridge in the town.