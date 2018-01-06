Listen Live Logo

Work Underway To Provide Dedicated Pedestrian Crossing On Liffey Bridge In Celbridge.

: 01/06/2018 - 16:54
Author: Mary Corcoran
Frank O'Rourke.jpg

Work is underway to provide a dedicated crossing on the Liffey Bridge in Celbridge for vulnerable road users.

Concerns have been voiced about safety of pedestrians crossing the busy route .

The National Transport Authority has appointed a consultant to examine the best possible option for getting pedestrians across the bridge.

Kildare FF TD Frank O'Rourke says the report is due to be finalised in March or April and the NTA will then give the report to KCC:

16FrankLiffey (3 (2).mp3, by Mary Corcoran

 

Deputy O'Rourke has stressed that while it is important this dedicated crossing is put in place, efforts must continue to secure funding for a second Liffey Bridge in the town.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!