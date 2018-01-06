Calls For People Of Maynooth To Be Facilitated In Determining Spending Priorities For Community Projects.

There are calls for the people of Maynooth to be given the opportunity to identify projects in the municipal district which they believe could benefit from funding.

It follows a project in South Dublin County Council called 'Have Your Say' where €300,000 was allocated to the Lucan-Palmerstown area and citizens were facilitated in determining spending priorities to improve their community.

Ahead of the next meeting of the Maynooth MD, FF Councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick has asked that the MD Committee investigate a similar project for the area.

Cllr Fitzpatrick suggested monies for same might come from the Local Property Tax.

The meeting takes place on Friday.