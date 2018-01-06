Listen Live Logo

Calls For People Of Maynooth To Be Facilitated In Determining Spending Priorities For Community Projects.

: 01/06/2018 - 16:56
Author: Mary Corcoran
Maynooth Town Centre.jpg

There are calls for the people of Maynooth to be given the opportunity to identify projects in the municipal district which they believe could benefit from funding.

It follows a project in South Dublin County Council called 'Have Your Say' where €300,000 was allocated to the Lucan-Palmerstown area and citizens were facilitated in determining spending priorities to improve their community.

Ahead of the next meeting of the Maynooth MD, FF Councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick has asked that the MD Committee investigate a similar project for the area.

Cllr Fitzpatrick suggested monies for same might come from the Local Property Tax.

The meeting takes place on Friday.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!