The 31st Galway Cycle, organised by Maynooth University students, is underway.

Over its lifetime, the event has raised €1 million for a large number of charities.

This year's event is in aid of the Friends of the Women and Infants Hospital at the Coombe.

300 cyclists, 25 support vehicles, over 30 support crew members are departing Maynooth today.

They will arrive in Galway tomorrow, where they will fundraise.

The peleton returns to Maynooth on Sunday evening.