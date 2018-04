Thousands of people are expected to turn out in Dublin tomorrow for a major demonstration against homelessness.

9,807 people were homeless in Ireland in February, of whom 150 were in Co. Kildare.

The National Homeless and Housing demonstration will take place at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

Labour Party Councillor Dermot Lacey has been defending the party's decision to participate in the march, after criticism about their housing policies when in government.

File image: RollingNews