Kildare County Council is being asked to outline what progress, if any, has been made on a second M4 interchange for Maynooth.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tim Durkan also wants to know the status of a proposal to up-grade the existing interchange.

Any such project will fall under the remit of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The councillor's motion will be debated at this week's meeting of the Maynooth Municipal District.