Listen: Kildare Managers React To Exits From O'Byrne Cup & Walsh Cup

: 01/08/2018 - 08:24
The Kildare footballers exited the O'Byrne Cup on Sunday after they lost to Longford in Glennon Brother Pearse Park.
The final score was:
Longford 1-14 Kildare 0-13
Speaking to Kfm after the game, Kildare Manager Cian O'Neill acknowledged his dissatisfaction with the result:
The senior hurlers also dropped out of the Walsh Cup after they lost to Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon
The game finished:
Kilkenny 3-18 Kildare 0-8
Kildare Manager Joe Quaid says he's happy with his side's pre season:
