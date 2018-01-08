Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen: Kildare Managers React To Exits From O'Byrne Cup & Walsh Cup

: 01/08/2018 - 08:24
Author: Laura Donnelly
Kildare GAA logo.png
The Kildare footballers exited the O'Byrne Cup on Sunday after they lost to Longford in Glennon Brother Pearse Park.
 
The final score was:
 
Longford 1-14 Kildare 0-13
 
Speaking to Kfm after the game, Kildare Manager Cian O'Neill acknowledged his dissatisfaction with the result:
 

Cian O'Neill v Longford.mp3-Myriad-.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

 
The senior hurlers also dropped out of the Walsh Cup after they lost to Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon
 
The game finished:
 
Kilkenny 3-18 Kildare 0-8
 
Kildare Manager Joe Quaid says he's happy with his side's pre season:

Joe Quaid.mp3-Clip-.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

***Full Interviews on this evening's Kildare Scoreboard from 6.30pm.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!