A woman, injured in a crash in Celbridge on December 28th, has died.
The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened on Newtown Road.
The 36 year old woman, the driver of the car, was seriously injured
She was being treated at Naas General Hospital.
She died this evening.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardai at Leixlip on 01 6667800.
Woman Loses Her Fight For Life Following Kildare Collision.
