An Bord Pleanala Refuses Planning Permission For The Maighne Wind Farm.

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for the Maighne Wind Farm in Kildare and Meath.

Element Power sought leave for the erection of up to 47 wind turbines in parts of North Kildare and South Meath.

The turbines, it proposed, would have a tip height of 169 metres.

An Bord Pleanala refused planning permission for the project in October of 2016.

Element Power referred that decision to the High Court which, in September of last year, quashed the ABP decision.

In February, Element Power lodged a planning application for permission to erect up to 47 wind turbines with an overall tip height of up to 169 metres.

ABP has refused that application, citing among its reasons the development's impact on the Leinster Outer Orbital Route, Aviation Safety, Visual Impact, the Equine Industry, roads, and nearby residents.

The national planning authority's order is available here

ABP's direction is available here