Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

An Bord Pleanala Refuses Planning Permission For The Maighne Wind Farm.

: 05/08/2018 - 11:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Bord Pleanala Logo.jpg

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for the Maighne Wind Farm in Kildare and Meath.

Element Power sought leave for the erection of up to 47 wind turbines in parts of North Kildare and South Meath.

The turbines, it proposed, would have a tip height of 169 metres.

An Bord Pleanala refused planning permission for the project in October of 2016.

Element Power referred that decision to the High Court which, in September of last year, quashed the ABP decision.

In February, Element Power lodged a planning application for permission to erect up to 47 wind turbines with an overall tip height of up to 169 metres.

ABP has refused that application, citing among its reasons the development's impact on the Leinster Outer Orbital Route, Aviation Safety, Visual Impact, the Equine Industry, roads, and nearby residents.

The national planning authority's order is available here

ABP's direction is available here

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!