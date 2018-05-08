Listen Live Logo

Listen: Two Men Remanded In Custody In Connection With Discovery Of Kildare Pill Factory.

: 05/08/2018 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the discovery of a pill making factory in Co Kildare.

The men, who are originally from Poland, have been remanded in custody.

From Blanchardstown District Court, Stephanie Grogan reports.

File image: Blanchardstown Courthouse.

