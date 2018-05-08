Listen Live Logo

Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

Listen back to Hour One: FG TD Martin Heydon tells us about why Kildare will be a pilot county for new bus routes to target rural isolation, and FF TD Frank O'Rourke responds to listeners complaints about waiting times for the Carer's Allowance, Medical Cards & special needs assessments.

Listen back to Hour Two: We hosted a Referendum debate with Kildare Save the 8th and Kildare Together For Yes, as the voter registration deadline looms and Ger McNally reviewed all the weekend sporting action.

Information published by the Referendum Commission on the Referendum on the 8th amendment is available here

