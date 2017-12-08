2nd Series til This Thurs: Kfm's Christmas School's Choirs Schedule, with Intel Ireland

The 2nd Round of broadcasts of Kfm’s Schools Christmas Choirs, promotion IN ASSOCIATION WITH INTEL IRELAND begins this Saturday, December 16th.

We’ve visited 12 Kildare schools and recorded their Festive Songs and Carols.

Each day, we’re featuring a different school choir and their teacher every two hours at 8.45am, 10,45am, 12.45, 2.45, 4.45 and 6.45.

On Christmas morning at 9am we broadcast a special Christmas Choirs programme, with Clem Ryan, featuring all the participating schools.

SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY DEC 16TH:

8.45: Convent of Mercy National School, Naas (Silent Night )

10.45: Ard Scoil Rath Iomghain, Rathangan (Winter Song )

12.45: Saints Conleth’s and Mary’s National School, Naas Road, Newbridge (Sleigh Ride )

2.45: Scoil Eoin Phóil National School , Leixlip (Jingle Bell Rock )

4.45: Ballyshannon National School (Night Of Silence )

SUNDAY DEC 17TH:

8.45: Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane (Walking In The Air)

10.45: Scoil Eoin Phóil National School, Leixlip (Silent Night)

12.45: Convent of Mercy National School, Naas. (Winter Song )

2.45: None due to Moorefield/St. Lomans Leinster Final Commentary

4.45: Gaelscoil Chill Dara, Green Road, Newbridge (Away In A Manger )

6.45: St. Colmcille’s National School, Moone (Christmas Medley)

MONDAY DEC 18TH:

8.45: Scoil na Naomh Uilig National School Rickardstown, Newbridge (Christmas Medley)

10.45: Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane (Silent Night)

12.45: Curragh Post Primary School (O Holy Night ); solists Kacey Miller & Corian O'Shea.

2.45: Ard Scoil Rath Iomghain, Rathangan (Walking In The Air )

4.45: Scoil Bhríde National School, Kilcullen (Somewhere Only We Know )

6.45: Scoil Phádraigh Naofa National School Athy (Something Special )

TUESDAY DEC 19TH:

8.45: St. Colmcille’s National School, Moone (Santa Claus Is ComingTo Town Medley )

10.45: Saints Conleth’s and Mary’s National School, Naas Road, Newbridge (Away In A Manger)

12.45: Ballyshannon National School (Mary Will You Take This Baby)

2.45: Convent of Mercy National School, Naas. (Walking In The Air)

4.45: Scoil na Naomh Uilig National School, Rickardstown, Newbridge (Together We Are One)

6.45: Curragh Post Primary School (Silent Night); soloist Kim Whelan

7.15: Gaelscoil Chill Dara, Primary School, Green Rd, N’bridge (Ceol agus Caint prog.) (Spaceman Came Travelling)

WEDNESDAY DEC. 20TH:

8.45: Scoil Bhríde National School, Kilcullen (Away In A Manger/Silent Night )

10.45: Scoil Eoin Phóil National School, Leixlip (Frosty The Snowman )

12.45: Scoil Phádraigh Naofa National School, Athy (Born For Us)

2.45: Curragh Post Primary School (Carol Of The Bells )

4.45: Gaelscoil Chill Dara Primary School, Green Road, Newbridge (The First Noelle)

6.45: Saints Conleth’s and Mary’s National School, Naas Road, Newbridge (Silent Night )

THURSDAY DEC 21ST :

8.45: Scoil Phádraigh Naofa National School , Athy (Calypso Carol)

10.45: Scoil Bhríde National School, Kilcullen (Hark The Herald Angels)

12.45: Gaelscoil Chill Dara, Primary School, Green Rd, N’bridge (Still, Still, Still)

2.45: St. Colmcille’s National School, Moone (First Christmas/Hosanna Rock)

4.45: Ballyshannon National School (Somewhere Only We Know)

6.45: Scoil na Naomh Uilig National School, Rickardstown, Newbridge (Love Shone Down)

Dec 25th, 9am Christmas School Choirs Christmas Special, with Clem Ryan. Each of the school choirs will perform one song each.

***It has been a privilege and great pleasure for Kfm to record this venture and we thank the pupils and teachers most sincerely for their enthusiasm and commitment.

Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain Fé Shéan is Fe Mhaise Dhaoibh Go Léir!