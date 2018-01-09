Listen Live Logo

Kildare Brothers Feature In High Profile, High Fashion, Ad Campaign.

: 01/09/2018 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Paddy and Liam Doran Celbridge models members of Travelling Community Kent and Curwen shoot via photog Perry Ogden.jpg

Two Kildare teenagers have featured in a high-profile ad campaign for men's wear fashion campaign, whose brand is being revitalised by David Beckham.

The Irish Times reports that  members of the Travelling Community, 16 year old Liam and 15 year old Paddy, are from Celbridge.

They feature in the Kent & Curwen autumn/winter brochure “The Boxer, the Artist and the Musician”

It was shot by award winning photographer/filmmaker Perry Ogden.

The brothers, who have worked with Ogden  shoots for H&M and Fred Perry,  also appear in a short film for this latest campaign, according to The Irish Times

 

Image courtesy The Irish Times, by Perry Ogden

