Kildare Brothers Feature In High Profile, High Fashion, Ad Campaign.

Two Kildare teenagers have featured in a high-profile ad campaign for men's wear fashion campaign, whose brand is being revitalised by David Beckham.

The Irish Times reports that members of the Travelling Community, 16 year old Liam and 15 year old Paddy, are from Celbridge.

They feature in the Kent & Curwen autumn/winter brochure “The Boxer, the Artist and the Musician”

It was shot by award winning photographer/filmmaker Perry Ogden.

The brothers, who have worked with Ogden shoots for H&M and Fred Perry, also appear in a short film for this latest campaign, according to The Irish Times

Image courtesy The Irish Times, by Perry Ogden