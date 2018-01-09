Water Supply To 12 Estates In Newbridge Disrupted.

Water supply is disrupted to scores of homes and businesses in Newbridge.

Kildare County Council, in an alert published after 11.30am this morning, noted that work on a ruptured water-main began at 9.30am.

It says this main supplies: Mount Carmel, Ring of Roseberry, parts of Newbridge College, Old Connell Weir, Riversdale Park, Barretstown Lawns, Raymonds Court, Barretstown Meadows, Barretstown Manor, Tankardstown Gardens, Mill Lane and College Grove.

It expects the works to be completed by around 2pm; it may, however, take some time for the system to recharge.

In addition, a "Stop/Go" traffic system will remain in place at Sexes Roundabout until 4pm, to facilitate repairs.