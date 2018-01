Gardai at Leixlip have renewed their appeal for information on a crash in Celbridge after which a woman died.

The collision, involving a car and truck, happened on Newtown Road on December 28th.

A 36 year old woman, the driver of the car, was seriously injured.

She was being treated at Naas General Hospital, where she lost her fight for life last night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800.