Naas Gardai Appeal For Dash-Cam Footage Of Collision On The N7 On December 28th.

Gardai at Naas are appealing again for information on a collision on the N7 at Johnstown in which 2 people people were hurt.

The two car crash happened, northbound, just beyond Johnstown Garden Centre at 3.45pm on Thursday, December 28th.

One of the cars had been stopped by Gardai in that vicinity, moments before.

Gardai were investigating a burglary at a home in Athy, which had taken place at 3pm.

The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car when the occupants of the house returned home.

Gardai say, however, the car the pulled over "sped off" and was then involved in a collision with a second vehicle.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his teens, injured in the collision was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

Three other youths were arrested, shortly thereafter.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission launched in inquiry in to the incident, as did Gardai at Naas.

Today, Naas Gardai have renewed their appeal for information, and in particular to "any driver who may have dash cam footage of a silver Ford Mondeo driving dangerously northbound prior to the large collision"

Naas Garda Station may be contacted on 045- 884300

