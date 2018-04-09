Listen Live Logo

The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Two Men Due In Court Following Incident On Train

: 04/09/2018 - 08:10
Author: Laura Donnelly
Garda Badge.jpg

Two men are due in court in Naas this morning following a fight on a train on Saturday night.

The incident developed on the 5.45 Westport to Dublin service, after it stopped at Tullamore.

At least one person was injured, however a Garda spokesperson says there was no stabbing despite reports that a knife had been spotted at the scene.

Four men in their twenties were arrested after Gardai later boarded the train at Sallins.

Two of the men were charged with public order offences and released on bail, while another two remained in custody across the weekend and are due to appear at Naas District Court later this morning.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!