Listen: Public Meeting On Delays To Construction Of New School Takes Place This Evening

A public meeting on persistent delays to the construction of a new school building in Monasterevin is scheduled to take place this evening,

Its the latest in a series of public gatherings to discuss the lack of progress on construction of a new home for over 800 pupils of St. Paul's Secondary School.

A series of issues with the site, and some legal matters, have contributed to the delays.

Tonight's gathering is being organised by the St. Paul's Secondary School Action Group.

Mark Wall is a Labour Cllr. in the Athy Municipal District: