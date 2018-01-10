TD Says More Thought And Planning Needed In Advance Of Works

A Kildare TD says there should have been more thought and planning put in to the beginning of M7 road widening project.

Works on facets of the €110 million upgrade began last Saturday.

These include a reduced speed limit between Kill/Johnstown and Naas South.

Traffic has also been moved onto the existing hard shoulder and inside lane

The project will continue, in various forms, until 2019

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin says the works are welcome, but says "incentives that would have reduced the flow of traffic for the duration of the road works" should have been considered.

She adds: “Extra Park and Ride facilities or reduction in public transport costs are just a few ways the Department could have considered before commencement. Rail prices from Newbridge to Dublin are exorbitant compared to Sallins and there were no changes this year for commuters. There is a huge need for extra carriages already and people from Kildare and Newbridge never get a seat yet Irish Rail has not increased the amount in years.