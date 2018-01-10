Listen Live Logo

Trial Of Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm Due To Begin This Morning.

: 01/10/2018 - 10:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
David Drumm ex CEO Anglo Irish Bank

The trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm is due to begin this morning.

Mr Drumm faces two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors in Anglo Irish Bank in 2008.

The 51 year old, with an address in Skerries Co Dublin, faces one further charge related to the EU transparency directive.

A jury is set to be sworn in later at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Karen O'Connor is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last between three and five months.

 

 

File image: David Drumm, courtesy TheJournal.ie

