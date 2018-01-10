14 Yr. Old Child Settles With Facebook Over Images Of Her Posted On The Site.

A teenage girl has settled with Facebook over nude photos of her posted on the site.

The 14 year old had alleged that a man obtained the images by blackmailing her and then shared them on a "shame" page several times.

She sued the social media giant and the man in the Belfast High Court for misuse of private information, negligence and breach of the data protection act.

According to the Irish Independent, the case was considered the first of its kind in the world and had been compared to a type of child abuse.