Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

14 Yr. Old Child Settles With Facebook Over Images Of Her Posted On The Site.

: 01/10/2018 - 10:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Facebook.jpg

A teenage girl has settled with Facebook over nude photos of her posted on the site.

The 14 year old had alleged that a man obtained the images by blackmailing her and then shared them on a "shame" page several times.

She sued the social media giant and the man in the Belfast High Court for misuse of private information, negligence and breach of the data protection act.

According to the Irish Independent, the case was considered the first of its kind in the world and had been compared to a type of child abuse.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!