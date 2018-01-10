Listen: Kildare Gardai Warn That Motorists Speeding Through M7 Works Site Could Face Dangerous Driving Charge

Any motorist caught speeding on the section of the M7, on which a lowered speed limit is in effect, could face a charge of dangerous driving.

A speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour is in effect between Kill/Johnstown and Naas South.

It will be in effect for the next two years, to facilitate the road's €110 million upgrade.

Kildare Gardai have revealed that a motorist was clocked on that stretch of road at 141 kilometres per hour.

Garda Audrey Sheridan says the charge of dangerous driving carries an automatic licence suspension