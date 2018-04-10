Listen Live Logo

The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Emergency Road Closure In Place Between Digby Bridge And Osberstown Junction

: 04/10/2018 - 07:55
Author: Laura Donnelly
Road Closed Sign.png

There is an emergency road closure in effect between the Canal Road at Digby Bridge and the Osberstown junction.

Kildare County Council says this section of road is shut because of "damage to the bridge parapet wall at the Liffey Aquaduct".

The road will remain closed until further notice.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!