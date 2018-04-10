Water Tankers Remain In Place In Naas

Water tankers remain in place in townlands in the Naas hinterland.

Irish Water is undertaking works at Mullacash Reservoir, which are affecting supplies to Mullacash, Punchestown, Flemingstown, Coughlanstown, Two Mile House Commons, Harristown, Brannockstown and surrounding areas.

These works were scheduled for completion yesterday evening.

Kildare County Council noted, however, that supplies will not be "available" until today.

A tanker was place at Dunshane Camphill Community overnight.

KCC says that, when supply is restored, the water may be discoloured for a time.

It says " this is not a cause for concern and will reduce as the day goes on."