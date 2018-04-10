Listen Live Logo

The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Water Tankers Remain In Place In Naas

: 04/10/2018 - 08:08
Author: Laura Donnelly
Water drop.jpeg

Water tankers remain in place in townlands in the Naas hinterland.

Irish Water is undertaking works at Mullacash Reservoir, which are affecting supplies to Mullacash, Punchestown, Flemingstown, Coughlanstown, Two Mile House Commons, Harristown, Brannockstown and surrounding areas.

These works were scheduled for completion yesterday evening.

Kildare County Council noted, however, that supplies will not be "available" until today.

A tanker was place at Dunshane Camphill Community overnight.

KCC says that, when supply is restored, the water may be discoloured for a time.

It says " this is not a cause for concern and will reduce as the day goes on."

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!