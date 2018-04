A new survey's found three quarters of households in Ireland are suffering from energy "fuel poverty".

That proportion, when applied to Co. Kildare, equates to 55,500 households

That's where over 10 per cent of people's income is spent on energy costs.

According to research from One Big Switch, a third say they're facing "high" or "extreme" energy bills.

While a quarter of those surveyed say they didn't run heaters this winter, even when it made them uncomfortable.