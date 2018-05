The County Kildare Chamber Summer Business Expo takes place today.

The event will feature over 100 exhibitors, and is billed as a keynote networking and business evolution event.

Participants include County Kildare Leader Partnership, financial institutions, the Peter McVerry Trust and Irish National Stud

The Expo will also feature a Local Enterprise Office start-up village.

It takes place at Sheehy Motors, Naas, beginning at 4 O'clock.