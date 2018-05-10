Town Hall Health Check Assessment Taking Place In Maynooth Today.

A health check assessment "Town Hall Meeting" is taking place in Maynooth this evening.

Kildare County Council says has commissioned O'Meara Landscape Architects to examine the economic, social, environmental and physical situation there, and, in Clane, Kilcock, and Prosperous.

KCC says the participation of residents and business people will be vital to the success of each individual "health check".

Tonight's event, focusing on Maynooth, is taking place at Maynooth Post Primary School, and begins at 7pm.