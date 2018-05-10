Listen: 37 Yr. Old Mother Of 5 Diagnosed With Terminal Cervical Cancer 3 Years After "Clear" Smear Test.

A woman told her smear test was "clear" in 2013 has been given a diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer.

37 year old mother of 5 Emma Mhic Mhathuna spoke of her heartbreak at her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2016, having been given the all clear 3 years earlier.

Speaking to RTE, she says she has been told by her gynaecologist that if her abnormal test had been picked up in 2013 she would not be in this position now.

She also criticised what she said was a lack of action by the Government

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says Emma is right...."Too often in Ireland...we wring our hands" and nothing happens

Image courtesy RTÉ