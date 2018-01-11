Listen: Students Praised For Great Variety Of Projects At BT Young Scientist Exhibition

It's Day Two of the BT Young Scientists’ exhibition, at which 12 Kildare entries from 8 schools are competing.

It’s the 54th year of the event, with projects in Biology, Chemistry, Physical and Social Sciences vying for the prestigious award.

In all, 1,200 students are participating.

The event, at the RDS, opens to the public today.

Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, says there's a great variety of projects:

Image: 5th year student at Patrician College, Evan Mather, showing his project to Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Seán Ó Fearghaíl. Image via Patrician College

The Kildare entries are:

Scoil Mhuire Community School: How Different Pesticides and Their Concentrations Affect Cress and its Growth

Scoil Mhuire Community School: An Investigation into the Deposition of Metallic Particles in E-Cigarette Vapour.

Patrician Secondary School: Nature vs Nurture : The comparison of organic spider silk vs silk-like polymer on the grounds of mechanical properties and viscoelasticity

St Wolstan’s Community School: An investigation into the use and awareness of e cigarettes among teens and a comparison of genders Social and Behavioural Sciences

Celbridge Community School: Careful Crossings

St Conleth’s Vocational Schoo: Reducing Anxiety in First Year Orientation, using a 3D Game

Maynooth Education Campus: The XYZ 2000 – Cheap 3D Printing

Salesian College: Quantifying Whiplash : An IoT Sensoring Approach to Help Reduce Insurance Claims Costs

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire: Food Allergens in Restaurants: Is the Regulation Nuts?

Maynooth Education Campus: Sensory Processing Dissorder in our classroom today

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire: Why are girls underdiagnosed with autism?

Maynooth Education Campus: A Study on the Effect of Age Ratings on Movies and Video games for Under 15s