KCC Accepting Submissions On Athy Town Development Plan Until Tomorrow

: 01/11/2018 - 07:54
Author: Laura Donnelly
Kildare County Council Logo.jpg

Kildare County Council is, until tomorrow, continuing to invite submissions its proposal to change the Athy Town Development Plan.

It wants to change the zoning of 3.4 hectares of land in Woodstock South, Athy from ‘R’ Retail and Commercial  to ‘Q’ Enterprise and Employment.

KCC says "The reasons for this variation are to provide for the appropriate sequential expansion of existing industrial facilities in Athy and to strengthen the employment base of the town.

The proposal, and attaching maps, are on public display.

Submissions are being accepted until Friday.

 

