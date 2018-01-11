Lidl Says 100 New Jobs Will Be Created At Its New Distribution Centre In Newbridge.

Lidl is creating 100 new jobs in Newbridge. As Kfm News reported in December, the firm has given planning permission for the construction of a 54,000m2 the distribution hub in along the Naas Road

In a statement to Kfm News this morning, Lidl says this will be one of the largest building projects in Ireland this year

The development includes the construction of a significant stretch of new public road, which will form the first part of the Newbridge bypass.

The hub will employ a workforce of over 350 including 100 newly created positions.

Construction is expected to begin in April.

Alan Barry, Director of Property at Lidl, says "We are delighted to have been given the go-ahead from Kildare County Council for a new state of the art distribution centre which will be located on the Naas Road in Newbridge, County Kildare. Lidl has revolutionised the grocery market since entering Ireland in 2000 and our existing Newbridge facility has been central to our success during this period. We have rapidly expanded and now have over 150 stores in Ireland with ambitious plans to reach 200 in the next 5 years. Every week, more and more Irish consumers are choosing Lidl for their weekly shop and this new distribution centre will allow Lidl to continue to provide market-leading value to our growing customer base.

Image: CGI rendering of the distribution hub.