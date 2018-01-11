Listen Live Logo

Two Men, One From Kildare, To Be Sentenced Next Month For Possession Of Guns In Suspicious Circumstances.

: 01/11/2018 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men will be sentenced later this month for the possession of guns in suspicious circumstances in West Dublin.

45 year old Jonathan Harding of McNeill Court in Sallins, Co Kildare and 33 year old James Walsh from Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin have both pleaded guilty.

The Special Criminal Court heard 15 firearms were found in a unit in the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole last year.

The Judges were told an elaborate process had been undertaken to make the unit looking like a legitimate business.

 

