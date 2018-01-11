Work Expected To Begin On Massive Lidl Distribution Centre In April.

Work is expected to begin on a massive Lidl distribution hub in Newbridge in April.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the 54,000 square metre development in December.

Today, Lidl has confirmed that hub will employ a workforce of over 350 including 100 newly created positions.

The firm says this will be one of the largest building projects in Ireland this year

The project is being tendered and, its hoped, work can begin within the next four months.

Alan Barry, Director of Property at Lidl, says " We are currently in the process of tendering both the road infrastructure works and the distribution facility and will commence construction in April of this year.

We would like to sincerely thank all the local community and residents for their positive engagement throughout the planning process and will provide regular updates to the local community throughout the construction phase".

