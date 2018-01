A slip-road off the M7 will be closed overnight, to facilitate emergency works.

Kildare County Council says contractor, SIAC Colas JV, will be conducting work on the Naas North south-bound slip road.

Its to improve the merge of traffic coming off the slip road.

The slip will shut at 10pm tonight, and won't re-open until 6am on Friday morning.

KCC says traffic will be diverted onto M7 northbound to exit and rejoin M7 southbound at Junction 8 (Johnstown)