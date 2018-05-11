Listen Live Logo

Resurfacing Works Underway In Naas Today

05/11/2018 - 07:46
Author: Laura Donnelly
Road Resurfacing.jpg

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

Resurfacing works are underway in Naas today.

They are in effect between Tipper House and Beggars End, from 9am to 6pm.

The project is scheduled to continue on Monday.

A traffic management system, and detours will be in operation.

Local access will be accommodated.

 

