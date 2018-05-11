Two Men Due Back In Court In Connection With Pill-Making Factory In Celbridge

Two men charged in connection with the discovery of a pill making factory in Co Kildare are due to appear in court again today.

Around half a million euro worth of drugs, blenders and an industrial pill making machine were found at the property in Celbridge.

Three men were detained; one was released without charge.

A 34 year old man with and address in Carlow and a 41 year old man with an address in Celbridge appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with the possession of MDMA for sale or supply in powder form and tablet form.

Both were remanded in custody to appear in court again today.