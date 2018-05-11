Listen: Vicky Phelan Does Not Accept Apology From US Lab At The Centre Of Cervical Check Scandal.

Vicky Phelan's solicitor says an apology from one of the US labs at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy is too little too late.

The scandal has forced the head of the HSE Tony O'Brien to step down - admitting that there were failures in telling women about incorrect smear test results.

In a statement Clinical Pathology Laboratories says what happened to Vicky Phelan and her family was tragic and that it deeply regrets the outcome.

But her solicitor Cian O’Carroll says the apology isn't accepted:

