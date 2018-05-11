Listen Live Logo

Disclosures Tribunal Hears No Files On McCabe Or Taylor Kept In Security & Intelligence Unit.

: 05/11/2018 - 11:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that no files were kept in the Security and Intelligence unit of the gardai on Maurice McCabe or Dave Taylor.

Retired Chief Superintendent Peter Kirwan says neither man was the subject of a phone tap nor was any file held which presented either Superintendent Taylor or Sergeant McCabe as a suspect or in a derogatory context.

Mr Kirwan said there was a frenzy of allegations that phones were being intercepted at one time – but he couldn’t confirm if he was asked by Noirin O’Sullivan whether the then head of the Road Safety Authority Noel Brett had his phone tapped.

