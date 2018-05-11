Listen: Kildare GP Says Tony O'Brien's Fate Is Less Important Than "Real Action & Consequences".

A Kildare GP says he wonders if there is "any benefit or consequence to what Tony O'Brien does as the senior manager in the HSE"

Today is Mr. O'Brien's last day as Director General of the Executive.

He announced his resignation last night, following the publication of a series of three briefing memos on the CervicalCheck scandal, issued in 2016.

The documents show that a programme of communicating the findings of a review of scans to the treating clinicians looking after individual women diagnosed with cervical cancer was in effect.

A media strategy to respond to coverage of such cases was also in development.

Dr. Brendan O'Shea is Medical Director of K-Doc.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Tony O'Brien's position is less important than responding the Emma Mhic Máthúna's call for "real action and consequence".

File: Tony O'Brien/RollingNews