Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare GP Says Tony O'Brien's Fate Is Less Important Than "Real Action & Consequences".

: 05/11/2018 - 11:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Tony O'Brien HSE BW 08 05 18 RollingNews.jpg

A Kildare GP says he wonders if there is "any benefit or consequence to what Tony O'Brien does as the senior manager in the HSE"

Today is Mr. O'Brien's last day as Director General of the Executive.

He announced his resignation last night, following the publication of a series of three briefing memos on the CervicalCheck scandal, issued in 2016.

The documents show that a programme of communicating the findings of a review of scans to the treating clinicians looking after individual women diagnosed with cervical cancer was in effect.

A media strategy to respond to coverage of such cases was also in development.

Dr. Brendan O'Shea is Medical Director of K-Doc.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Tony O'Brien's position is less important than responding the Emma Mhic Máthúna's call for "real action and consequence".

FriBrenTony.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File: Tony O'Brien/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!