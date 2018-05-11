Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare TD Says CervicalCheck Scandal Should Focus On Women, Not Who Should Next Resign.

: 05/11/2018 - 12:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister says the whole country is devastated, shocked and hurt over the Cervical Check controversy.

Simon Harris says he wants to know who knew what and when they knew it - and insists there will be nowhere to hide for those responsible.

Cabinet is meeting to discuss Tony O'Brien's resignation as head of the HSE - while an interim Director General will be appointed later this afternoon.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, in an interview conducted on Kildare Today, was the first member of her party to call for Mr. O'Brien's resignation.

She says the focus of public outrage should not be on who may next be forced to quit

