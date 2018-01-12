Water Supply To Parts Of Newbridge Is Disrupted.

Water supply is out to parts of Newbridge.
Kildare County Council says a main in Pairc Mhuire has ruptured.
It is affecting supply there, and to Dara Park, Highfield and Piercetown
Repairs are underway and should be completed by 3pm
