Listen: Donald Trump Denies Using Racist & Offensive Term To Describe Several Countries.

**This article, and the audio therein, contains language that some people may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.***

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Donald Trump has denied calling several countries 'shit holes' in a meeting about immigration.

He's tweeted to say the language he used was tough, but that wasn't what he said.

Our Political Correspondent Sean Defoe has this report: