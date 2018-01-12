Listen Live Logo

Listen: Donald Trump Denies Using Racist & Offensive Term To Describe Several Countries.

01/12/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
**This article, and the audio therein, contains language that some people may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.***

 

Donald Trump has denied calling several countries 'shit holes' in a meeting about immigration.

He's tweeted to say the language he used was tough, but that wasn't what he said.

Our Political Correspondent Sean Defoe has this report:

