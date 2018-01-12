Listen Live Logo

South-Bound Slip Road Off The M7 At Naas North Will Be Closed Overnight.

: 01/12/2018 - 16:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A slip-road off the M7 will be closed overnight, to facilitate emergency works.

Kildare County Council the original closure, scheduled for Thursday night, did not take place because of "adverse weather conditions".

It has, this afternoon, confirmed that contractor, SIAC Colas JV, will be conducting work on the Naas North south-bound slip road.

Its to improve the merge of traffic coming off the slip road.

The slip will shut at 10pm tongiht, and won't re-open until 6am on Saturday morning.

KCC says traffic  will be diverted onto M7 northbound to exit and rejoin M7 southbound at Junction 8 (Johnstown)

 

