Planners Seeking More Detail On Plans For Cancer Treatment Centre At Former Magee Barracks Site.

More detailed information has been requested on 37 points on a proposal to build a cancer treatment clinic on the site of the former Magee Barracks in Kildare Town.

Lonadale Limited is seeking planning permission for the cutting-edge project, which has a proposed total footprint of 3,555 square metres.

It also seeking permission for 80 parking spaces, and new access from Hospital Street.

Kildare planners has asked for more information on matters including water services infrastructure, site design and finish, species management plans.

The development description is as follows:

"the demolition of 6 No. existing buildings (with a GFA of c. 2,180sqm) and the removal of hard surfacing on the subject site, and the construction of a part 1, part 2 and part 3 No. storey Health Care Facility for a Cancer Treatment Clinic (Proton Therapy) with a GFA of c. 3,555sqm, including a terrace and plant areas at roof level, on a site area of approximately 2.5 hectares. The proposal includes a service yard which also contains a substation, switchroom, transformer, waste storage area and 2 No. chillers. The proposal includes landscaped areas of open space, including a variety of gardens, and all associated boundary treatments. A new signalised road junction providing access to the proposed development, and future development proposals from Hospital Street (R445) is proposed. Additional road improvement works to Hospital Street are also proposed, including pedestrian crossings, upgrades to footpaths, road markings and traffic signalling. The proposal includes internal access roads, including connections to future development lands, new pedestrian access points and footpaths. The associated site and infrastructural works include foul and surface water drainage, 80 No. surface car parking spaces and cycle parking

Development Address:

The Former Magee Barracks Site,

Hospital Street (R445),

Kildare Town,

Co. Kildare."