Listen Live Logo

The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Curragh Camp's Hollow Road To Be Closed For Period Today.

: 04/12/2018 - 07:28
Author: Mary Corcoran
Defence Forces Ireland Badge.jpg

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

The Dept. of Defence says the Curragh Camp's Hollow Road, will be closed between 10am and 2pm today.

This closure is to facilitate Defence Forces Training Exercises.

It is the last in a series of closures this week.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!