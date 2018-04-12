Listen Live Logo

22 Patients On Trolleys At Naas General Hospital

: 04/12/2018 - 15:49
Author: Laura Donnelly
There are 22 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

18 of those are waiting on trolleys in the emergency department, while four are on wards at the facility.

Nationwide there are 548 being treated on trolleys at the country's other main hospitals.

 

