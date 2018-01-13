Listen: 29 Stallion Farms Open Their Doors To The Public Today.

Listen Live Logo

29 Stallion Farms Open Their Doors To The Public Today.

Author: Mary Corcoran
The 2018 Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Irish Stallion Trail continues today (Saturday)  29 stallion farms are opening their doors to the public, with some of the top stallions in the world on show over the course of the event.

One of those stallion farms is the world renowned Kildangan Stud.

Eamon Moloney, Nominations Manager says everyone who registers in advance is welcome to drop in and get a tour of this home to some of the best known stallions in the world.

The National Stud at Tully, Kildare Town is also open to the public today.

