The issue of how referendums are held will be on the agenda for the Citizen's Assembly this weekend.

The 99 citizens, including three member from Kildare will be hearing from experts on issues such as legal regulation, voter turnout and the media's role in campaigns.

They'll then have an opportunity to make recommendations to the Oireachtas.

Law lecturer at WIT, Dr Jennifer Kavanagh, says the Assembly will also look at how people can be given a greater say in what issues get put to a referendum: